AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $256,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DFSE stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $34.35.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
