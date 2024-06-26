AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $305,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

HII opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.