AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $327,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,148,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

