AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,896,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,525,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.