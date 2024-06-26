AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 316,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDU. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

