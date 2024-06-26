AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 230 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

