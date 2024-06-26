AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 50,815 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.