AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,118 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

