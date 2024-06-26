AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.