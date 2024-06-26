AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 2.0 %

AECOM stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -991.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.