AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

AVAV opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

