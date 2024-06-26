Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $857.73. 186,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,460. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $522.10 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $380.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $793.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

