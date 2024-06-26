Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 115,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,545,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,430,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

