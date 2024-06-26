Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 41,992 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 481,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHZ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 24,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,833. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

