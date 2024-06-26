Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

ESGV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 478,625 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

