Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

