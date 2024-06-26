Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 505,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

