Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.