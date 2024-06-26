Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 299,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,704. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.