Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

