Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. The company had a trading volume of 115,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,661. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $345.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.25.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

