Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 72,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,949,000 after buying an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

