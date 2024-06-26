Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 493,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

