Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,990. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

