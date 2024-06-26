Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.31. The company had a trading volume of 166,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

