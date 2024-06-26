Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

