Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 89,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.12. 393,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

