Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 1,406,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

