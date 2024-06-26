Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.83. The stock had a trading volume of 341,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

