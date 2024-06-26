Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.42. 3,983,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,076,723. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

