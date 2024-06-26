Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,234 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

