Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. 21,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,284. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

