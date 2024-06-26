Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,140. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.