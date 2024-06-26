Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 163.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

