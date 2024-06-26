Aion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93.56 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $93.56 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Aion alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00079322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011178 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.