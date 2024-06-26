Alejandro Larrive Sells 1,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.17, for a total transaction of C$67,174.50.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.64 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.99.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

