Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,041,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $568.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

