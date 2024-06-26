Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

