Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $291.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 494373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
