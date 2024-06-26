Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,196. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.