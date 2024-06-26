Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.