Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,505,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 67,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.