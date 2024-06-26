American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

