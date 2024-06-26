American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE CRS opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

