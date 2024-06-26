American International Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,711,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FELE stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

