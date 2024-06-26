American International Group Inc. Sells 201 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $101.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.