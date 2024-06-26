American International Group Inc. Sells 2,045 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $24,389,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

