Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 187.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

View Our Latest Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.