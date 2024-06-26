Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $230.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

