Andrew A. Gerber Sells 5,576 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paymentus Trading Up 0.7 %
PAY opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.47.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
