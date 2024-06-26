Andrew A. Gerber Sells 5,576 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Trading Up 0.7 %

PAY opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.